A woman is dead after being shot three times in the chest in broad daylight

Philadelphia (WPHL)– On Wednesday afternoon a 55-year-old woman was gunned down in broad daylight, police say.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 7th and Jackson streets in South Philadelphia

According to authorities, the woman was shot three times in the chest. She was rushed to a hospital in the area where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video captured the horrifying moment as the victim was running away from the suspect and yelled, “Call 911.” In seconds, you can hear multiple gunshots being fired.

Police believe the shooting is domestic in nature. No arrests have been made.