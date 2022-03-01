Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating after finding a woman dead on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning around 4:19 am on the 3400 block of West Huntingdon Street.

According to police, a 37-year-old woman was shot multiple times to her lower and upper body. Police rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead at 4:32 am.

Investigators are working to find who is responsible. Police say they hope video surveillance in the area can help find the gunman.