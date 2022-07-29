Stina restaurant in the Newbold section of Philadelphia focuses on the abundant flavors that chef and owner Bobby Saritsoglou was surrounded by in his native country of Greece.

“This restaurant is like a tour of the mediterranean,” said Saritsoglou. “We do have Neopoliton pizza, we have Turkish pide, we have Moroccan, Lebanese. It all kind of blends together.”

The quaint BYOB serves popular dishes like Octopus and pide with lamb sausage all topped off in the restaurant’s one thousand degree wood fired oven. Saritsoglou says the goal at Stina is to give guests a full dining experience.

“From the environment to the music that’s playing, to the service, to the food, we just want people to come and have a aged time. This is a neighborhood restaurant, so a nice meeting place for a small group of friends.”