Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen from Kensington last seen Sunday.

Police say 19-year-old Destiny Carbonell was last seen walking westbound on Monmouth towards Emerald Street. The incident happened on February 27, 2021, at approximately 11:07 am.

Carbonell is from the 2000 block of Monmouth Street. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, white crocs, and a blue bag.

READ MORE: Police need help locating a missing Olney man

Police urge the public to contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Carbonell.