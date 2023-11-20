It’s an exciting day at PHL17 because today was the official launch of our new studio!

And there’s no better way to celebrate the sweet new beginning than with a delicious cake from our friend, Frank Pantazopoulos, Owner of Tiffany’s Bakery, and some hugs and cheers from Philadelphia Union Mascot, Phang.

Those who have been watching PHL17 Morning News for years, know that Frank has been with us throughout many milestones, from our very first Baby Shower for Monica, to Jenna and Kelsey’s Bridal Showers, to Jenna’s Baby Shower, and so much more. Thank you for the beautiful and delicious cake, Frank, it’s always a pleasure to have you in the studio!

A big thank you to our friend Phang too! It’s an exciting time for us at PHL17 but it’s also an exciting season for the Philadelphia Union as they advance through the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Union plays again on Saturday, November 27th against FC Cincinnati at 8 p.m. ET.

Thank you to all of our viewers, our friend Frank, and our friend Phang, for celebrating with us!

What do you think of our new studio? Let us know on social media :)