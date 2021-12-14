It’s National Lager Day, and one local spot has been making this popular hoppy drink right on site. Double Nickel Brewing offers their customers a variety of homemade lagers (as well as other beers) in their brewery created for parties, events, or just grabbing a drink with some friends. And what’s even better is their community outreach program called “Friends Giving,” which has helped local communities and food banks during the holiday season.

Our Sophia Cifuentes traveled to Double Nickel Brewing in Pennsauken, NJ to for a behind-the-scenes tour and more. For additional information: https://dnbcbeer.com must be 21 or older.