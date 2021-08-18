On this day in 1982, Pete Rose of the Phillies set a Major League Baseball record with his 13,941st plate appearance.
Other things on this date…
1926 – A weather map was shown on TV for the first time.
1956 – Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog” hit #1 on the Billboard charts.
1958 – The TV Game Show scandal investigation began. The game show “Twenty-One” was rigged to make the show more appealing to viewers.
1986 – Howard Stern’s radio show from New York started being simulcast here in Philly on what was then 94 WYSP (now 94 WIP).
Birthdays:
Rosalynn Carter is 94
Robert Redford is 85
Former Eagle Brian Mitchell is 52
A Record For Pete Rose – 8/18 in History
