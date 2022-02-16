Jimmy Rodriguez was shot and killed in his neighborhood

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting inside a corner store in the Hunting Park section of the city.

The incident happened on the 4500 block of North 7th Street just before noon on January 23, 2022.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found 23-year-old Jimmy Rodriguez suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and leg. Police rushed Rodriguez to Temple University Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead moments later.

Rodriguez, who close ones call him “Tigger,” lived around the corner from where the shooting took place. Police say if you have any information, please call 215-566-TIPS.

Jimmy Rodriguez Gofundme picture collage made by his family. His family wants justice. Any information is vital.

Twitter: @Louallendoc

Email: dlouallen@phl17.com