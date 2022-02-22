A Toyota RAV4 driver was carjacked by an armed offender.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need public assistance in locating a gunman who carjacked a man in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on February 16th, 2022, at 4708 West Girard Avenue, just before 2 am.

According to police, a man pulled into Amera Gas Station driving a Toyota RAV4. As he pumped his gas, the offender approached him with a gun and demanded his keys.

The victim did not put up a fight, he gave his keys willingly, and the offender left the scene in the Toyota RAV4, police say.

The victim was not injured during the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).