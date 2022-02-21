Corey Curtis shoots a man three times after the victim punch him three times over a parking

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man faces attempted murder charges after a physical confrontation over a parking spot in Center City turned into a man being shot three times.

The incident happened on February 17, 2022, at approximately 1:52 pm on the 1700 block of Chestnut Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they had seen an unattended Dodge Journey with large blood inside the vehicle. Witnesses at the scene told police that a man in a white Kia shot the man operating the Dodge Journey.

Moments later, police say a blue sedan flagged down the police and told them he had the gunshot victim in his car. Police put the victim in their vehicle and rushed him to Jefferson Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

According to police, Corey Curtis, 31, turned himself in the next day. Police say video surveillance revealed Curtis was punched in the face three times by the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. While the victim gets back in his car, Curtis shoots him three times then flees southbound on 17th Street in a white Kia.

Curtis is being charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and related offenses, police say.