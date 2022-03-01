A woman killed in hit-and-run in Eastwick, Police say

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man turns himself into Philadelphia police for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run incident in the Eastwick section of the city.

On January 21, 2022, the incident happened in the 2700 block of Island Avenue at approximately 9:00 pm.

According to police, 46-year-old Aster Techene Metike was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Metike was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested for leaving a woman to die after striking her with his vehicle: police

On February 23, 2022, Rayven Pon from Philadelphia turned himself in to police and was charged with Accident Involving Death, police say.