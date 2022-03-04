Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police are searching for a man who vandalized and stole money from an Arcade1Up machine at a Liberty Gas Station in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident happened on February 23rd, 2022, at 5200 Woodland Avenue, around 1:30 am.

Police say a man entered the gas station and played an arcade game at the machine for several minutes. The suspect then knocks the machine over, smashes it with his foot, and removes the cash box inside, police say.

The man left the scene with several thousand dollars in cash, walking off towards the 1500 block of South Wilton Street, police say.

Suspect going into Liberty Gas Station (Photo belongings to police)

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detective Division 215-686-3183/3184 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect.