Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man and woman were shot Thursday evening in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood.

The incident happened in the 4200 block of North 17th Street just after 5:30 pm.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot in his chest by an unknown suspect. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was placed in critical condition by medics.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in her buttocks, police say. Medics transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.