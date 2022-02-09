Police is searching for a man who shot inside Good Times Inc bar

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police is looking for the man responsible of shooting inside a bar in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 6600 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 8:17 pm Tuesday.

Police say an unknown male suspect opened the Good Times Bar and Restaurant door and fired multiple shots into the bar. A 31-year-old man was shot twice in his left leg, police say. The man was taken to Lankenau Medical Center by police, where he was placed in stable condition by doctors.

A 54-year-old man was shot on the left side of his buttocks, police say. The man was taken to Lankenau Hospital by police, where he was placed in stable condition by doctors.

READ MORE: Police need the public help in locating a 12-year-old girl

READ MORE: Father of 76ers forward Tobias Harris says Sixers are in trouble if they do not get a point guard

Police have not found any weapons, and no arrests have been made.