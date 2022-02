28-year-old man shot twice in his head and neck in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is in extreme conditions after being shot four times in West Philadelphia Friday.

The shooting happened around 5:40 pm in the area of 54th and Vine Streets.

Police say a 28-year-old was shot twice in the head, once in the neck and back. Police transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where doctors listed him in extremely critical condition.

A weapon was recovered, and a suspect is currently in custody.