Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police are searching a gunman who shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 2400 block of North Reese Street around 2:40 pm.

Investigators say an unidentified man was shot twice in his arm and once in his chest and flank. The man was partially transported in a private vehicle until police took the suspect and rushed him to Temple University Hospital, police say.

According to police, doctors pronounced the man dead at 2:58 pm. Police say no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.