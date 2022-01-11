Philadelphia (WPHL)- Four people were killed by gunfire Monday night in Philadelphia, including a man who was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of West Westmoreland Street around 7:48 pm.

Police say a 31-year-old was shot multiple times in his head and upper body. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital by police, where they say doctors pronounced him dead at 8:10 pm.

The chain of deadly violence started Monday around 6:15pm in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section, police say. According to police, someone shot a 35-year-old man multiple times on the 6300 block of North Beachwood Street. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, police have not made any arrests in any of the shooting incidents.

Just over two weeks into the new year, homicides are up 31 percent in Philadelphia compared to 2020, according to Philadelphia Police data. The data also shows there has been a total of 17 homicides as of January 10, 2022.