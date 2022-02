Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on the 6000 block of Kingsessing Avenue.

Police say around 2:00 pm; a 34-year-old man was shot 11 times throughout his body and torso. Medics transported the man to Presbyterian Hospital, where doctors pronounced the man dead at 2:32 pm.

No arrests have been made.