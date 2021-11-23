A man is dead after being hit by a car then dragged for more than a block

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who hit then dragged a man for more than a block on Sunday.
The incident happened on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at around 12:16 a.m., at the intersection of E Street and Allegheny Avenue, authorities say.
Police say, 31-year-old Jamal Jackson was struck by a vehicle that slowed, then continued, dragging him 1 ½ blocks before he was knocked over. The suspect fled the scene.
The suspect vehicle is being described as a 2004-2008 Acura TL white or light gray, with a sunroof, damage to the right rear bumper area, police say.