A 46-year-old man dies after trying to pull over on Roosevelt Boulevard

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man with a medical condition is dead after crashing into a tree while trying to pull over on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.

The incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the Boulevard and Winchester Avenue.

According to police, a 46-year-old man was driving a 2015 Kia Sorento southbound on the Boulevard when he started having uncomfortable pain around 5:20 am. As the man tried pulling over, his car crashed into a tree.

Medics took the man to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 6:24 am.