Man and woman dead after suffering gunshot wounds to the chest

Philadelphia (WPHL)– The gun violence crisis continues in Philadelphia after a shooting in Fairhill leaves a man and woman dead, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 2900 block of North Orkney Street around 12:28 p.m.

Police say, an unidentified male was shot once in the chest and twice in the groin. He was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:43 p.m.

A 43-year-old woman was shot in the chest, police say, and was pronounced dead at 12:32 p.m. by medics.

No arrests have been made and no weapons was recovered.