Police are searching for a man who robbed a CVS in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who robbed CVS cash register employees at gunpoint in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at 1717 North 12th Street on February 26, 2022, around 11:08 am.

According to police, an unknown man entered the CVS, pointed a handgun at the employees, demanded they give him all the cash in the register. One of the female employees gave the suspect $53 from the register, police say.

The suspect leaves the CVS and flees the scene in an early 2000s gray Honda Accord with a stolen PA tag of LML-4289, police say.

Police say the car has a unique black tag on the front bumper with a white graphic. Police say If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

The suspect car he fled the scene in.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspect.