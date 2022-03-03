Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who robbed CVS cash register employees at gunpoint in North Philadelphia.
The incident happened at 1717 North 12th Street on February 26, 2022, around 11:08 am.
According to police, an unknown man entered the CVS, pointed a handgun at the employees, demanded they give him all the cash in the register. One of the female employees gave the suspect $53 from the register, police say.
The suspect leaves the CVS and flees the scene in an early 2000s gray Honda Accord with a stolen PA tag of LML-4289, police say.
Police say the car has a unique black tag on the front bumper with a white graphic. Police say If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.
Police urge the public to contact Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspect.