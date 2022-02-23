Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Tuesday evening after threatening a woman and her infant with his gun.

The incident happened on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue just before 5:00 pm.

According to police, a man would not let a woman and her infant leave the house. The man threatens both with his firearm, police say.

Officers arrived at the scene, and a barricade was declared at 5:20 pm, police say. According to police, the standoff was brief. At 5:51 pm, the man was taken into custody.

READ MORE: Two separate shooting incidents leaves two men dead on 02/22/2022

Police say the infant had no injuries. At this time, police haven’t said if the woman suffered any injuries.