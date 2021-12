Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was shot during an attempted robbery at a North Philadelphia GameStop, according to police.

Police said, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg around 7;47 p.m. Tuesday night at a GameStop located in North East Tower Mall. The victim was taken to Einstein Hospital where she is in stable condition.

According to police, there is not a lot information on the suspect except he was a male wearing a gray shirt.

At this time no arrest have been made nor weapons found.