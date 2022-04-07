Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a couple who burglarized and stole six-figures worth of jewelry in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on February 19, 2022, in the 1300 block of Fairmount Ave around 2:37 pm.

According to police, a man and woman broke into someone’s apartment and stole $134,000 in jewelry, watches, and handbags. They were last seen leaving in a dark gray Toyota Highlander, police say.

The man susepect was wearing an orange baseball type hat, a blue jacket with hood, gray pants and white sneakers, police say.

Police say the woman suspect wore a blue coat with a hood with fur around the edge, dark pants, and dark sneakers.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

