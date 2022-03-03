Police need the public's assistance in finding a man who robbed a couple

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance identifying a man who robbed a couple in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident happened at a convenience store on 58th Street and Whitby Avenue on February 23rd, 2022, around 9:45 pm.

According to police, the suspect went into the convenience store, brought no items, and waited for a man and woman, who are a couple, to leave the store. Once the couple exits the store, police say the suspect follows them and demands their belongings.

The suspect told the couple he would kill them if they didn’t do what he said, police say. The couple, who was scared, gave the suspect jewelry and a watch, police say.

Police say the suspect then fled eastbound on Whitby Avenue. Police ask if you see the suspect do not approach call 911 immediately.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 if you have information on the suspect.

Video belongings to Philadelphia Police