Man attempts to break into a Cedarbrook business by using a crowbar and tow cable

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who tried breaking into a Royal Meats Market in Philadelphia’s Cedarbrook section.

The incident happened on January 27, 2022, at 1619 Wadsworth Avenue around 7:00 pm.

Police say the owner of the Royal Meats Market told officers his overnight security system showed a man attempting to open the rear door of his business.

The suspect, police say, attached a tow cable to the rear door of the business to a silver Toyota minivan in an attempt to pull it open.

Police say the suspect was unsuccessful, so he tried opening the rear door with a blue crowbar, which failed. The suspect made no entry, but he damaged the door due to his failed attempts, police say.