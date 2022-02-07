Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two teenagers are in custody after police found multiple loaded guns in a home they were in and recognized one of the teens as someone who is wanted for multiple carjacking’s in the city.

The incident happened on the 1200 block of Wallace Street just after 8 pm Saturday.

Philadelphia officers were conducting a vehicle stop on the 600 block of North Broad Street when one of the officers recognized the vehicle’s driver as an 18-year-old male wanted for multiple armed auto thefts around the city. The male fled from the car and was chased by an officer into a home on the 1200 block of Wallace Street.

Police say the officer witnessed the male holding a handgun. After the man ran inside the home, police say a barricade was declared that was short-lived. The man exited the house on his own willpower and was taken into custody, police say.

Police searched the house and found a Glock model 22 with 15 live rounds and a 14-year-old male trying to exit the home.

The vehicle initially stopped by police recovered a black Taurus handgun loaded with six live rounds, police say.

Charges for both teens at this time are still pending.