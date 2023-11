A.B.A.T.E of Delaware Valley’s 42nd annual Toy Run for the Kids returns on November 5th!

The 10-mile motorcycle ride hopes to help families this holiday season by collecting toy donations. The ride will finish at Rivers Casino where participants can enjoy food, drinks and live music.

Mike Difurio, President of A.B.A.T.E, and Mike Klimek from Rivers Casino joined us with more details.

For more information on how to get involved, visit A.B.A.T.E’s Facebook page here.