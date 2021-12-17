Philadelphia (WPHL)- A 67-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon in West Philadelphia, police said.

According to police, around 4 pm a man was shot in his buttocks on the 4300 block of Lancaster Avenue by an unknown suspect. Someone drove the man to Presbyterian Hospital where doctors placed the man in stable condition.

Two and a half hours later, a 57-year-old man was shot in his hand on the 4800 block of Wayne Avenue, according to police. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered in neither incidents.