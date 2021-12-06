A 64-year-old man crossing the street was fatally struck in hit-and-run

Philadelphia (WPHL)– According to police, a man is facing multiple charges including Involuntary Manslaughter, after fatally striking a man with his vehicle.

The hit-and-run incident happened Saturday, December 4th, 2021, on the 1800 block of N. Bailey Street around 4:39 a.m. Police identified the victim as Raymond Hodgins.

Police say, as Hodgins was attempting to cross the street, a grey minivan was travelling southbound on Ridge Avenue struck him. The vehicle continued to travel southbound on Ridge Avenue fleeing the scene.

Hodgins suffered severe injuries and was taken to Temple Hospital by medics where he was pronounced at 5:03 a.m.

According to police, the striking vehicle involved in this crash was located and seized at approximately 8:25 a.m. Police suspects Tyreke Polite, a 27-year-old man from Philadelphia is the offender in this fatal hit-and-run.

Polite was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Homicide by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death, REAP, and Reckless Driving, according to police.