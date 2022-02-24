Father not abiding by custody rules is now missing with his son

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing child last seen on February 11, 2022.

Police say 6-year-old Naseer Humphrey was last seen with his father, 40-year-old Abdul Humphrey, leaving the 35th District Headquarters located at Broad and Champlost around 6:00 pm.

Naseer Humphrey’s primary address is at the 1300 block of 71st Street with his mother, police say. There is a court custody order detailing that Abdul Humphrey must return his son Naseer Humphrey on February 13, 2022.

According to police, neither Naseer nor his father has been located. Naseer Humphrey was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket w/ fur on the hood, blue sweatpants, and black New Balance sneakers.

Family Court issued an active warrant for Abdul Humphrey, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353/54 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of the Humphreys.