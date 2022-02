Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for someone responsible for shooting a man in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 5500 block of Whitaker Avenue just before 8:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to police, a 59-year-old male was shot on his right side. Medics transported the man to Einstein Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead at 8:50 pm.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered.