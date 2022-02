Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after suffering multiple bullet wounds in Philadelphia’s Germantown section.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Maryland Street around 3:18 pm Monday.

According to police, a 56-year-old woman was shot multiple times throughout her body. Police transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was placed in critical condition.

An arrest had been made, and a weapon was recovered.