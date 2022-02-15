West Philadelphia man wandered off from his home with no coat

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A West Philadelphia family needs the public’s help locating a missing man who has dementia.

According to a family in West Philadelphia, 54-year-old Gilbert Sydnor has been missing since February 9, 2022. Sydnor was last seen by his niece, wandering off from his West Philadelphia home without his medicine, coat, and glasses.

Sydnor was last seen wearing gray pajama pants and a t-shirt. Sydnor’s family says he has dementia and is likely disoriented.

When approaching Sydnor, be careful as he is defensive. He is familiar with the South Jersey and Philadelphia areas.

Sydnor’s family urges the public to contact 678-643-3143 or 215-668-5326 if you have information on the whereabouts of Sydnor.