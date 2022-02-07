Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a car accident that left a man dead in South Philadelphia Saturday.

The incident happened around 9:05 pm on the 1800 block of South Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Officers arrived at the scene after someone called 911, saying a man was lying on the road. Police say the man identified as Jorge Henandez-Sanchez, 50, suffered from a broken leg and head trauma from being hit by a car.

Medics transported Hernandez-Sanchez to Jefferson Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition but later was pronounced dead by doctors.

Police say the incident is being investigated by Philadelphia Accident investigation Division and anyone with information should call 215-685-3181 or call or text our tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).