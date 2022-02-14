Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a man in West Philadelphia Friday.

The incident happened on 5600 block of Apple Street around 6:00 pm.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed three times in his head. The man was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where he was placed in stable condition by doctors.

Police say an arrest has been made, but no recovered weapon.

Meanwhile, in South Philadelphia, police say, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in his torso. Police say the incident happened on the 900 block of South 5th Street just after 9:00 pm.

According to police, the man was a Gopuff Driver, and he was shot while working a placed order. The man was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition by medics.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

