Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was fatally shot Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane around 8:45 pm.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot once in his buttocks and twice in his back and arm. Police say the man was taken to Temple University Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 9:07 pm.

A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

The homicide in North Philadelphia was not the only shooting this past weekend. In West Philadelphia, a 21-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times, police say.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of West Girard Avenue.

Police say the man was shot in his legs, nose, and groin. Emergency personnel rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where medics placed the man in critical condition.

There have been no arrests at this time.