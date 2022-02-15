Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot seven times throughout his body in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Monday.

The shooting happened on the Orthodox and Worth Streets around 6:00 pm.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in his stomach, left arm, and armpit. The man was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle that police say is at the location. The man was placed in critical condition by doctors.

No arrests have been made, and a weapon has not been recovered.

We will keep you updated