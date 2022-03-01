Police are offering a reward to anyone with information on a hit-and-run driver

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are offering a reward up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a driver who killed a woman in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on January 21, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm on Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue.

According to police, 50-year-old Desiree Jainlet was struck by a 2006 Chevy Impala while exiting a SEPTA bus and crossing the street. Jainlet was rushed to a nearby hospital by police, where doctors pronounced her dead moments later.

The driver of the Chevy Impala exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot westbound on Allegheny Avenue, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.