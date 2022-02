Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen Saturday.

Police say 17-year-old Amaya Metz was last seen at her residence on the 600 block of 54th Street at approximately 11:54 PM.

At this time, there is no clothing description, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Metz.