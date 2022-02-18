Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two females, 16 and 65, are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown section.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 pm on the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue Thursday.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was shot in her chest and arm. Police transported her to Einstein Medical Center, where doctors listed her in critical condition.

A 65-year-old woman was shot once in the chest, police say. She was taken to Einstein Hospital by police, where doctors placed her in critical condition. Police say a 22-year-old woman was shot once in the right side and was placed in stable condition by medics at Einstein hospital.

The fourth victim was a man, who police say showed up at Foxborough Hospital in a private vehicle. The unknown man suffered from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police say there have been no arrests and no weapons recovered.