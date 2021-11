Philadelphia (WPHL)- Authorities say, a 15-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body Wednesday night.

The incident happened on the 2200 Block of North 8th Street, around 7:04 p.m.

Police say, the 15-year-old man was shot in the thigh, arm, and a had a bullet graze his lip. The victim was transported to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Their has been no arrest and no weapons found.