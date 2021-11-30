A 14-year-old male is dead after being shot more than a dozen times

The student’s body was found when a refuse truck emptied a waste receptacle from the building’s ground floor. (Getty Images)

Philadelphia (WPHL)– On Monday a 14-year-old male was shot more than a dozen times in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue at approximately 3:30 pm.

Police say, the victim was shot 18 times. The victim was transferred to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:03 p.m.

“Earlier today, we lost another young life to senseless gun violence–the fourth since yesterday,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “My heart grieves for the victims, their families, and this city. While we cannot bring back those lost, the Philadelphia Police Department will ensure that these cases are fully investigated so that these victims and their families receive closure and justice.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.