Savannah Schofield last seen in her home by her father

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing Middle schooler last seen Saturday.

Police say 13-year-old Savannah Schofield was last seen by her father inside their home on the 1700 block South Bancroft Street.

Schofield was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray pants.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Schofield.