Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police have a man in custody after a woman was found dead inside her home in Manayunk.

The incident happened on the 4200 block of Houghton Street around around 1:11 pm Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene for a potential hospital case of a woman not feeling good. When they arrived, they found a 96-year-old woman on the floor in the living room.

Medics arrived to the scene and pronounced the woman dead at 1:18 pm. Police say the woman suffered from blunt force trauma to the body.

She was later identified as Bertha Johnston from Manayunk.

According to police, Gary Johnston, 59, the son of Bertha Johnston, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possessing Instruments of Crime.