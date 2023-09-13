LANSDALE, Pa (WPHL) — A wife and husband are dead after a murder suicide occurred inside a residence in Lansdale.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, 94-year-old Florence Brown was killed by her husband, 93-year-old Stanley Brown, inside a residence on Concord Place in Lansdale.

At 12:11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, Lansdale Police were called to the home after Stanley called 911 to alert police that he killed his wife and was planning to kill himself.

During the 911 call, police heard a shot, and as police arrived another shot was heard from inside the residence.

When police entered the home they found Stanley Brown seated in a chair with a handgun in his hand, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

Florence Brown had multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. She was transported to Grand View Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 1:13 p.m.

Stanley Brown was flown to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, where he underwent surgery and later died at 1:11 p.m.

Lansdale Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau launched a joint investigation and preliminary information shows that Florence Brown had suffered from dementia, and Stanley Brown was her caregiver.

The Bucks County Coroner’s Office and Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting autopsies on both bodies.