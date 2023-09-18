BERKS COUNTY, Pa (WPHL)– All nine males who escaped from the Abraxas Academy Juvenile Detention Center are back in custody, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 9 teens escaped from Abraxas Academy around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say four of the teens were taken into custody at 5:47 a.m. on Monday morning, when they knocked on a residents door on Oak Grove Road and surrendered.

“The four of them got cold, banged on a door, they were done,” said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper. David Beohm.

In a Monday morning press conference, Trooper Beohm announced that the other five escapees were caught at 6:36 a.m.

Police say this all went down when they received reports of the teens stealing a pickup truck and a trailer on Oak Grove Road. Nearby police officers began a pursuit of the stolen vehicles and were able to get the teens to pull over at Furnace and Mountz roads. This is when the the remaining four teens were taken into custody.

The fifth took off into a field but was later captured.

According to PSP, this all began when their was a disturbance at the center and the teens worked together to overpower and steal keys from two female employees. One of the employees sustained a hand injury but she is expected to be ok.

Police say seven of the teens are from Dauphin County, one teen is from Berks County, and one is from York County. All the teens are 15-17 years old.

According to PSP, the teens were all held on various charges ranging from firearm offenses, theft, and robbery, among others.

As a result of their escape, the Twin Valley School District schools and office building will be closed out of an abundance of caution.

This escape comes just days after a two week manhunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante came to a close.

Stay with PHL17 for more on this developing story.