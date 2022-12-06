Philadelphia police are looking for 4 men in connection to a robbery inside a T-Mobile store in the Rhawnhurst area of the city.

Police responded to a call at 11:56 a.m. for a robbery on the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue.

Authorities say, $80,000 worth of cell phones were taken at gunpoint from an open safe in the back of the store.

Suspect information:

Suspect #1: Black male wearing black jacket, black pants, black mask, black sneakers, thin build

Suspect #2: Black male wearing black jacket, black pants, black mask, black sneakers, thin build

Suspect #3: White sneakers

Suspect #4: No clothing information at this time

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a silver 4-door vehicle heading in an unknown direction.

If you have any information, Police are asking you to call 215.686.TIPS (8477).

This story is developing and will be updated.