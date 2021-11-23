8 Philadelphia Police Department employees will be suspended for PUA fraud

Philadelphia (WPHI)– Investigators say eight Philadelphia Police Department employees will be suspended after filing for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance while working.

On November 4th, 2020, The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Philadelphia Police Corruption Task Force and the U.S. Department of Labor, opened a federal criminal investigation into the allegations that Police Communications Dispatchers filed for, received, and spent PUA money despite not being eligible, according to police.

The Investigation did in fact reveal that the eight employees were employed and paid by the City of Philadelphia and subsequently received and spent PUA money they were not entitled to, according to investigators.

The eight employees will face charges of Theft of Government Funds, Wire Fraud, and Mail Fraud.

Those charged include Shannon Reynolds, 25, Monica Pelzer, 45, Yarelis Feliciano, 28, Najah Harrell, 32, Korey Kinard, 28, Keely Maude, 23, Tashika White, 50, and Police Civilian Clerk Paulette Johnson, 55, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will suspend the 8 listed employees for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days upon completion of arrest procedures.